Adorable panda sisters play, wrestle on their own playset

DUJIANGYAN CITY, China (WFLA/NBC) – Two adorable panda siblings were caught wrestling on camera on Tuesday.

Sisters Panyue and Yanhui live at the China Conservation and Rsearch Center for the Giant Panda.

They can be found sliding, swinging, wrestling and climbing on their playset.

Zookeepers bought the sisters the playset to enrich their recreational time.

The sisters also enjoy down time together, drinking milk, eating bamboo and cleaning each other.

