4-year-old reunited with dead father’s iPhone

KTAB/KRBC Published:
Source: Facebook/Xochilt Hernandez-Palomarez

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Texas boy has been reunited with an iPhone belonging to his recently deceased father that was misplaced at Walmart on Sunday. 

Xochilt Hernandez-Palomarez says an unnamed individual asked to meet her anonymously Wednesday afternoon to return the iPhone that her 4-year-old son Javi had lost during a recent trip to the Neighborhood Market on Ambler Avenue.

Hernandez-Palomarez posted to social media that her son was heartbroken had been crying because he lost his dad’s phone and would no longer be able to look at the priceless pictures or fall asleep to the songs his dad had stored on it – things that previously brought Javi comfort when dealing with the recent loss of his father.

Walmart’s Corporate Office surprised Javi with an iPod on Tuesday after learning of his tragic tale, and several citizens came forward with support after the story began circulating on social media.

