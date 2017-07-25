Woman off hook for extra flood insurance policy after help from Better Call Behnken

(WFLA) – Theresa Valenza is off the hook. She no longer has to worry about paying for a flood insurance policy she doesn’t need.

SunTrust Bank notified her that her existing policy is sufficient after all.

This is after five months of trying to convince the mortgage company that she has flood insurance. She turned to 8 On Your Side after she was told she had to fork over money for an expensive flood insurance policy chosen by the bank.

“8 On Your Side did it for me,” Valenza said.

Valenza’s paperwork shows she was over insured. She has coverage through American Bankers Insurance Company that protects her from everything from floods to volcanoes.

Until recently, she wasn’t even required to have flood insurance.

The trouble began when federal flood maps were recently changed and now Valenza’s mobile home is in a flood zone. The bank kept sending letters and she kept sending in proof, even going to her local branch, but said nothing helped.

So she called 8 On Your Side and we called SunTrust ourselves. A spokesman promised to get to the bottom of it.

One business day later, Valenza was notified that she no longer has to worry.

SunTrust explained that new FEMA maps put her property in a flood zone and that federal regulations require policies to be written in a specific way. Her policy, as written, didn’t qualify.

But, SunTrust officials worked with FEMA to settle this confusion for Valenza.

