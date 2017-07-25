WFLA News Channel 8’s team tries Lays ‘Do Us a Flavor’ finalist chips

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The chip creations from the Lay’s “Do Us a Flavor” finalists are here!
The three finalist flavors competing for a $1 million grand prize are:
- Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese
- Fried Green Tomato
- Crispy Taco
Watch above to see which ones our WFLA News Channel 8 team liked the best.
You can get these chips in stores right now to try for yourself, and then vote for your favorite here.
Watch the full experience below, and tell us your thoughts in the comments.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Salud! It’s National Tequila Day
- ‘Hater Map’ shows what each state hates most
- Baseball-themed gender reveal goes hilariously wrong when dad pitches
- Barista robot now remembers order based on facial recognition
- Deer breaks into taxidermy office to save stuffed friend
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.