WFLA News Channel 8’s team tries Lays ‘Do Us a Flavor’ finalist chips

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The chip creations from the Lay’s “Do Us a Flavor” finalists are here!

The three finalist flavors competing for a $1 million grand prize are:

Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese

Fried Green Tomato

Crispy Taco

Watch above to see which ones our WFLA News Channel 8 team liked the best.

You can get these chips in stores right now to try for yourself, and then vote for your favorite here.

Watch the full experience below, and tell us your thoughts in the comments.

