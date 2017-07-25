Val Kilmer cancels Tampa Bay Comic Con appearance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Val Kilmer will no longer be attending this weekend’s Tampa Bay Comic Con.

Kilmer made the announcement on his official Twitter Tuesday morning, citing “family stuff” as his reason for the cancellation.

Unfortunately I've had to cancel visiting all my friends at Tampa Comicon this weekend. I've got family stuff that's got to be my priority. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 25, 2017

Tampa Bay Comic Con later confirmed the announcement on the event’s Facebook page. According to the post, organizers are working to find a replacement.

Kilmer was originally scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday for autographs and photo-ops.

Kilmer rose to fame in the mid-80s after appearing in movies like “Real Genius” and “Top Gun.” He later played Jim Morrison in “The Doors” and Bruce Wayne/Batman in “Batman Forever.”

Guests still scheduled to appear at the convention include Kate Beckinsale of “Underworld,” Khary Payton of “The Walking Dead,” and Nichelle Nichols of “Star Trek.”

Tampa Bay Comic Con begins Friday at the Tampa Convention Center.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES