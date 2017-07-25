Val Kilmer cancels Tampa Bay Comic Con appearance

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2014 file photo, Val Kilmer poses for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn. Kilmer says Michael Douglas was “misinformed” when he suggested Kilmer has cancer. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, Kilmer said he has “no cancer whatsoever.” At a London event on Sunday, Douglas had said Kilmer was “dealing with” throat cancer, which Douglas was diagnosed with in 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Val Kilmer will no longer be attending this weekend’s Tampa Bay Comic Con.

Kilmer made the announcement on his official Twitter Tuesday morning, citing “family stuff” as his reason for the cancellation.

Tampa Bay Comic Con later confirmed the announcement on the event’s Facebook page. According to the post, organizers are working to find a replacement.

Kilmer was originally scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday for autographs and photo-ops.

Kilmer rose to fame in the mid-80s after appearing in movies like “Real Genius” and “Top Gun.” He later played Jim Morrison in “The Doors” and Bruce Wayne/Batman in “Batman Forever.”

Guests still scheduled to appear at the convention include Kate Beckinsale of “Underworld,” Khary Payton of “The Walking Dead,” and Nichelle Nichols of “Star Trek.”

Tampa Bay Comic Con begins Friday at the Tampa Convention Center.

