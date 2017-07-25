Uber driver shot in Clearwater, search for suspect underway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — An Uber driver who was shot in unincorporated Clearwater told deputies he had been jumped.
Deputies say they found a damaged Chevy Malibu in a construction area near Ulmerton Road and 40th Street North around 4 a.m. When they stopped to check the car, they found 33-year-old Terrence Baxter unresponsive in the front seat.
Baxter was taken to Bayfront Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound.
The 33-year-old is an Uber driver and was on-duty when he was injured. He later told deputies he had been jumped.
Detectives do not have any information about a suspect at this time.
