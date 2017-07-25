Trump heads to working-class Ohio for campaign rally

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va., Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Straight off a slim but symbolic health care victory in Washington, President Donald Trump is headed to Ohio for a victory lap with the very voters who helped put him in office.

Tuesday’s trip to Youngstown, a working-class enclave that has helped anchor Democrats in Ohio, will be a campaign stop for the president to loves to relive his once-unlikely Election Day win.

Trump has mainly sought to re-litigate his 2016 victory in friendly territory, escaping Washington to recharge with boisterous crowds that embrace his jabs at “fake news” media, Democrats and even those Republicans whom Trump once vowed to defeat as part of his effort to “drain the swamp.”

Youngstown in particular gives Trump an opportunity to highlight the dynamics that confront the parties heading into 2018 midterm elections.

