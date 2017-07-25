St. Pete gym employee’s sex offender past discovered after dispute with parents of autistic child

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A registered sex offender working at a St. Petersburg gym is raising concerns.

The employee, Christy Lynn Martin, once helped with childcare services at the gym.

A couple contacted 8 On Your Side after there were several incidents at the daycare involving their child, who’s on the autism spectrum, and Martin.

Nataya CarMichael claims Suncoast Fitness discriminated against her daughter.

The gym provides childcare as a courtesy and Martin claimed that CarMichael’s child was being the aggressor towards another kid.

“They claim there were two incidents with a two-year-old and basically denied our services,” said CarMichael. “They basically told us we either need to pay more money for the babysitting there or they will cancel our membership and give us a refund.”

The CarMichaels decided to research Martin, the woman making the allegations against their child.

That’s when Martin’s sex offender record came up.

“Beyond, beyond belief. I actually couldn’t believe they allowed her in the daycare,” said CarMichael.

She was arrested back in 2009 for sexting with a student at Azalea Middle, where she was teaching.

Martin is off probation and is allowed to be around children.

SunCoast management tells News Channel 8 they knew of Martin’s past and have no issues with her.

Management also said they are not discriminating against CarMichael’s child. According to their attorney, because they’re not a licensed daycare, they’re not obligated to hire a specialist to provide for CarMichael’s daughter.

The CarMichaels feel if the gym is open to the public, they should be required to comply with federal laws under the American Disabilities Act.

Their memberships have since been canceled. Gym management said a refund check has been mailed to them.

Martin no longer helps in childcare at the gym’s daycare.

Attorneys for both sides are involved.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES