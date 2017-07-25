Recall issued for iRover hoverboards due to fire, explosion risk

(WFLA) – A recall has been issued for thousands of hoverboards because they could catch fire or explode.

iRover is recalling its self-balancing hoverboards because the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire or exploding.

There have been two reports of the battery packs in the recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards smoking and overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The hoverboards were sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from December 2015 through December 2016 for between $300 and $400.

The recall involves 2,800 iRover hoverboards with model numbers 87645 and 87644.

The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The boards have “iRover” printed on the front outer casing and come in black and white. The model number is listed on the bottom of the hoverboard.

If you have one of the recalled hoverboards you should stop using it immediately and contact iRover for instructions on how to return the hoverboard for a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

You can contact iRover toll-free at 888-348-6434 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.iroverus.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.

