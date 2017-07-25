Rays hang on for 5-4 win over Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays' Tim Beckham, center, celebrates his three-run home run with Mallex Smith as Baltimore Orioles catcher Welington Castillo reacts during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Tim Beckham’s three-run homer capped a five-run inning for Tampa Bay and rookie Jake Faria pitched into the eighth inning Tuesday night to help the Rays snap a five-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Faria (5-1) posted his eighth quality start in nine starts, giving up three runs and seven hits while striking out five in 7 1/3 innings.

Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 29th save after the Orioles got the potential tying run in scoring position in each of the last two innings.

Beckham’s 12th home run was the fifth hit of the second inning off Wade Miley (4-9). Steven Souza Jr., Brad Miller, Adeiny Hechavarria and Mallex Smith all singled and scored in the Rays’ big inning.

Trey Mancini homered for the Orioles.

