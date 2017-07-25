St. Pete mayoral candidate Paul Congemi’s racist comments prompt rally

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A viral video that showed St. Pete mayoral candidate Paul Congemi telling his opponent to “go back to Africa” made international headlines and now the incident is prompting a rally organized by another candidate.

The “St Pete Rally for Racial Justice and Reparations” will be held Tuesday at Williams Park. The rally is co-sponsored by the committee to elect Eritha “Akile” Cainion for District 6 City Council. Mayor Rick Kriseman and candidate Rick Baker have been invited to speak at the rally.

Cainion is a 20-year-old black activist who was recently profiled in Ebony Magazine.

The rally comes after Congemi’s racist rant during a mayoral debate on July 18. Congemi was addressing candidate Jesse Nevel, who was being supported by the UHURU Solidarity Movement.

“Mr. Nevel, you and your people, you talk about reparations, the reparations that you talk about Mr. Nevel, you people already got your reparations. Your reparations, your reparations came in the form of a man named Barack Obama,” said Congemi.

His comment followed quickly with boos in disbelief. A woman from the crowd shouted, “Get out of here.”

“My advice to you. My advice to you, if you don’t like it here in America, planes leave every hour from Tampa airport, go back to Africa, go back to Africa,” Congemi continued.

The “St Pete Rally for Racial Justice and Reparations” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Williams Park which is located at 350 2nd Ave N in St. Petersburg.

