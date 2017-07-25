Polk deputies buy boy new bike after his, a gift from a deceased uncle, was stolen

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A young boy has a brand nice bicycle thanks to Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies after his was stolen and altered.

Deputies arrested a bike thief on Thursday and recovered 10-year-old Angel’s bicycle.

Deputies called Angel and his mom to identify the stolen bike.

Angel told deputies the bike was his, but the suspect had altered it so much to conceal it that he did not want it anymore.

Angel said he wasn’t upset with the suspect, he was concerned about him and hoped he would turn his life around.

Angel’s mom told deputies that his uncle had given him the bike. His uncle was later killed in a traffic crash.

Angel told his mother that his uncle was “gone for good now, because the bike he gave him isn’t even the same.”

Monday, deputies surprised Angel with a brand new bike, very similar to the special one his uncle got him.

They also gave him a bike helmet, a bike lock and two specialty plates, one saying “Angel” and the other the name of his uncle, “Mario.”

In a Facebook post, PSCO said the deputies know they can’t bring Uncle Mario back and that the original bike was super special, but they hope this new bike will be a close second.

