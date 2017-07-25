Police responding to shooting in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are responding to a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 4656 11th Avenue South at 4:40 p.m.

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting occurred at a different location.

Rescue took the victim, a man, age unknown, to a hospital and the severity of his injuries are unknown.

