Police: Man threatens couple with samurai sword in Hernando road rage incident

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested on Tuesday after threatening a couple with a samurai sword after a road rage incident.

The City of Brooksville Police Department said officers were called to the area of Broad Street and Croom Road for an incident of road rage.

Officers made contact with the victims, who said they were driving behind Daniel Seymour, heading south on Broad Street.

The victims stated without provocation, Seymour began “break checking” them and using obscene hand gestures while slowing down and speeding up.

The victims were able to pass Seymour after Lakeside Mobile Manor where the road widened.

As they attempted to pull over, they report Seymour struck the right rear fender of their vehicle.

When the victims exited their vehicle, they said Seymour jumped out of his and approached them.

When they told him to back off, Seymour allegedly went back to his vehicle and pulled out a 25” samurai sword from the back seat and declared he was going to kill them both.

Seymour was arrested and taken to the Hernando County Jail without incident.

He is currently being held on $24,500 bond.

