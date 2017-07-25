Police: Man threatens couple with samurai sword in Hernando road rage incident

By Published:
Daniel Seymour

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested on Tuesday after threatening a couple with a samurai sword after a road rage incident.

The City of Brooksville Police Department said officers were called to the area of Broad Street and Croom Road for an incident of road rage.

Officers made contact with the victims, who said they were driving behind Daniel Seymour, heading south on Broad Street.

The victims stated without provocation, Seymour began “break checking” them and using obscene hand gestures while slowing down and speeding up.

The victims were able to pass Seymour after Lakeside Mobile Manor where the road widened.

As they attempted to pull over, they report Seymour struck the right rear fender of their vehicle.

When the victims exited their vehicle, they said Seymour jumped out of his and approached them.

When they told him to back off, Seymour allegedly went back to his vehicle and pulled out a 25” samurai sword from the back seat and declared he was going to kill them both.

Seymour was arrested and taken to the Hernando County Jail without incident.

He is currently being held on $24,500 bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s