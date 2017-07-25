NASA astronaut captures Northern Lights from space

WFLA/NBC Published: Updated:

(WFLA/NBC) – A NASA astronaut took incredible images from the International Space Station on Monday.

Astronaut Jack Fischer captured the images of the Northern Lights from 250 miles above earth.

“People have asked me what a ‘burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce’ is… Well folks, it looks like this awesome sauce is green,” Fischer tweeted.

The Northern Lights are a result of collisions between earth’s gaseous particles and matter released by the sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s