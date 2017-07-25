NASA astronaut captures Northern Lights from space

(WFLA/NBC) – A NASA astronaut took incredible images from the International Space Station on Monday.
Astronaut Jack Fischer captured the images of the Northern Lights from 250 miles above earth.
“People have asked me what a ‘burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce’ is… Well folks, it looks like this awesome sauce is green,” Fischer tweeted.
The Northern Lights are a result of collisions between earth’s gaseous particles and matter released by the sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
