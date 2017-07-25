Man on scooter arrested for road rage in Clearwater

By Published:
Joel Rivera

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man on a scooter was arrested in a road rage incident on July 2.

Police said Joel Rivera, 25, was driving his scooter on Gulf to Bay Boulevard and was repeatedly pulling out in front of another driver and slowing down.

Rivera then allegedly smashed off the side view mirror of the car.

When the driver stopped, Rivera swung his helmet at the driver three times before taking off.

He is facing aggravated assault and criminal mischief charges.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s