Man on scooter arrested for road rage in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man on a scooter was arrested in a road rage incident on July 2.

Police said Joel Rivera, 25, was driving his scooter on Gulf to Bay Boulevard and was repeatedly pulling out in front of another driver and slowing down.

Rivera then allegedly smashed off the side view mirror of the car.

When the driver stopped, Rivera swung his helmet at the driver three times before taking off.

He is facing aggravated assault and criminal mischief charges.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES