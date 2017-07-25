Make Today Gr8 with Gayle and Leigh to highlight local places, events in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 Today is expanding onto another channel in the Tampa Bay area.

Starting August 7th, Monday through Friday you can catch Gayle Guyardo, Marco Villarreal, Leigh Spann, and Leslee Lacey on WTTA Great 38 at 7am.

When other stations switch to national news, we’ll bring you an hour of local news, weather and traffic. Then, at 8 a.m., our new show “Make Today Gr8 with Gayle and Leigh” will run. It’s a more laid back look at the news and what’s going on around Tampa Bay.

During that hour, we’ll highlight great events and places around our area that you may already love or want to get to know. We are sending our reporter Anthony Allred out every morning to give us an inside look at some of these spots, he’s even showcasing “Gr8” neighborhoods and towns.

The News Channel 8’s production team has less than five minutes every morning to change the set from the traditional news look to the softer Make Today Gr8 set. During that short time, the set background changes color, desks get wheeled in new directions, chairs are set up, cameras are moved, and finally the coffee break area is set up. When the catchy music rolls at 8 a.m., it looks like a new place. We hope you’ll join us.

Be sure to find us on Great 38 by switching the channel from 7 to 9 a.m. weekdays:

Spectrum HD 1006

Frontier HD 514

Direct TV HD 38

DISH HD 38

Comcast HD 435

