Lyft, Taco Bell introduce ‘Taco Mode’ for riders

(WFLA/NBC) – Late night taco ride-thrus are becoming a thing, thanks to Taco Bell and Lyft.

Lyft and Taco Bell are offering a new service that allows users of the ride-sharing app to add a Taco Bell stop to their ride.

“Taco Mode” is the first of its kind and includes a free Doritos Locos Taco when you ride-thru on the way to your next destination.

Taco Mode will first be available in Orange County, California, will expand to additional markets by year’s end and roll out nationwide next year.

