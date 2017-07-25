Jacksonville sheriff’s officer shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one of its officers has been shot.
According to the sheriff’s office’s official Twitter account, a suspect was also shot. Both were taken to the hospital.
News Channel 8 is working to learn more about injuries and what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
