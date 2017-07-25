Jacksonville sheriff’s officer shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one of its officers has been shot.

According to the sheriff’s office’s official Twitter account, a suspect was also shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

News Channel 8 is working to learn more about injuries and what led up to the shooting.

#JSO officer shot: If you are inclined to do so, please say a prayer for our officer. 👮🏻🙏🏼💙 #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 25, 2017

