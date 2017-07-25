Body found in vacant lot in Tampa, sheriff’s office investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening.
Deputies are on scene in a vacant lot on the corner of 131st Street and North Taliaferro Avenue.
The sheriff’s office said a body of an adult was discovered dead in the lot at 1:30 p.m.
Preliminary information indicates the victim did not die of natural causes.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
