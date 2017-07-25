Body found in vacant lot in Tampa, sheriff’s office investigating

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening.

Deputies are on scene in a vacant lot on the corner of 131st Street and North Taliaferro Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said a body of an adult was discovered dead in the lot at 1:30 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates the  victim did not die of natural causes.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s