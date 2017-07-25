FWC investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a disturbing video that shows a shark being dragged behind a speeding boat. The video is causing an angry uproar on social media.

The video shows three men on the boat watching and laughing as the shark, which is on a rope, violently bobs up and down in the water as it is dragged by the boat.

“Look it’s already almost dead,” says one man pointing and laughing at the shark.

Social media users have contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the video to which the FWC replied:

“The FWC has been alerted to a video circulating on multiple social media sites showing a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragging a shark behind the vessel.

The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. We are also attempting to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.”

WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some to watch

One Twitter user claims to have identified one of the men on the boat and has contacted the FWC about disturbing photos that she says the man posted to Twitter. The Twitter user asks the FWC to look into the photos, which show the name of a man who posted them to his account.

One of the photos shows three men holding a large white pelican with its wings spread out.

Another photo shows a man posing with a pelican that he is holding close to his chest.

A third photo shows a man posing with what appears to be a dead dog in his arms. A rope is tied around the dog’s neck. A caption below the photo says, “Yeah he was dead sadly. But Michael didn’t let the meat go to waste.”

The FWC said in a tweet that the FWC Division of Law Enforcement had been notified.

Thanks for letting us know. Our Division of Law Enforcement has been notified. https://t.co/BDaDmb9rVO — MyFWC (@MyFWC) July 25, 2017

@MyFWC Please check this Michael Wenzel out. He also dragged a shark behind his boat while filming it. pic.twitter.com/lDEGegeJCv — Jodie Hillier (@JodieHillier78) July 25, 2017

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES