Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life on scratch-off lottery ticket

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCMH) — An 18-year-old Florida woman will be receiving $26,000 a year for the rest of her life after winning on a lottery scratch-off ticket.
Daniela Leon Ruz will receive $500 a week for life, after buying the $1 scratch-off ticket at her local grocery store.
She had a one in 6 million chance of winning, but beat the odds and scratched her way to the top prize.
Instead of taking the lump sum, Ruz chose to receive her winnings in annual payments for the rest of her life.
