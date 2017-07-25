Florida teen jumps into murky canal, pulls man to safety

By Published: Updated:

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – When a 19-year-old auto parts employee heard screams coming from a nearby canal, he stripped to his boxers, jumped into the water and pulled a 56-year-old man to safety.

Nic Berry tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that he gave the man a bag of chips, a bottle of water and a ride home last Wednesday in New Smyrna Beach. The man told Berry he fell into the water while walking home from a hospital where his wife had been admitted.

The man refused medical help.

Berry’s mother, Melody Moses, says she’s proud that her son did something “that not a lot of people would’ve done in a lifetime.”

On July 9, three Florida teens stood on a bank and watched a man drown while recording the scene and mocking him.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s