Fiancee: Clearwater driver in truck trafficking case helped people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Clearwater man charged in the deaths of 10 immigrants found inside his sweltering tractor-trailer called his fiancee Sunday from a jail more than 1,000 miles from home and briefly described the gruesome events.
Darnisha Rose says James Matthew Bradley Jr., who she called a generous person, claimed he had no idea how so many people came to be crammed inside his trailer in the Texas heat.
The 60-year-old Bradley, a diabetic whose criminal history includes a conviction in a felony domestic violence case, told Rose that he’d stopped his truck at a San Antonio Walmart and went inside to use the bathroom. He claimed that when he returned to his truck, he noticed the trailer rocking back and forth.
He said he’d heard nothing before that.
