Body of Polk man found in upside-down car in water-filled ditch

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) – An autopsy is scheduled today for a man who was discovered in an upside-down car that was located in a water-filled ditch.

The body of William Morelli, age 73, was found Monday afternoon inside of a partially submerged white Honda Civic that had gone off the road.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that evidence indicated that Morelli failed to properly navigate the curves, while heading west on Deen Still Road. His car left the roadway and overturned in the water.

The sheriff’s office said it is not clear what caused Mr. Morelli’s death – injuries from the crash, or drowning.

