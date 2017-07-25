Barbara Sinatra, Frank’s 4th wife and widow, dies at 90

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this July 12, 1988 file photo Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara appear at Milton Berle’s 80th birthday party in Los Angeles. Barbara Sinatra, a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home. She was 90. (AP Photo/File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at 90.

John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, says she died Tuesday of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home.

A former model and Las Vegas showgirl, Barbara Sinatra was a prominent Palm Springs socialite in her own right before she married Sinatra in 1976.

They remained wed until his death in 1998.

Together they founded the center that bears her name.

The nonprofit has provided therapy to more than 20,000 young victims of physical, sexual and emotional abuse since opening in 1986.

Thoresen says Sinatra remained active at the center until recently, raising funds and visiting with the children.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s