2018 Ford Mustang can reach 60 mph in less than 4 seconds

(WFLA) — We have good news for those of you who like fast cars. Ford says its new 2018 Mustang GT will offer the model’s fastest acceleration time ever.

The Ford Mustang GT can reach 60 mph in under four seconds in the car’s “Drag Strip” mode.

According to Ford, that’s faster than a Porsche 911.

The vehicle has a new ten-speed automatic transmission, a redesigned 5-liter v-8 engine and its power is increased to 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

Fans can build and price their own new Mustang beginning July 25 by visiting the Ford website. 

The vehicle is due to reach showrooms this fall.

