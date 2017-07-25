2018 Ford Mustang can reach 60 mph in less than 4 seconds

(WFLA) — We have good news for those of you who like fast cars. Ford says its new 2018 Mustang GT will offer the model’s fastest acceleration time ever.
The Ford Mustang GT can reach 60 mph in under four seconds in the car’s “Drag Strip” mode.
According to Ford, that’s faster than a Porsche 911.
The vehicle has a new ten-speed automatic transmission, a redesigned 5-liter v-8 engine and its power is increased to 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.
Fans can build and price their own new Mustang beginning July 25 by visiting the Ford website.
The vehicle is due to reach showrooms this fall.
TORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FWC investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat
- Man accused of using dog to lure girl, 7, at Polk Co. Publix store
- St. Pete mayoral candidate Paul Congemi’s racist comments prompt rally
- Venice realtor accused of pretending to be a cop
- Gator known for stroll through Lakeland traffic captured, considered nuisance
- Clearwater man, 60, arrested after 9 die in back of sweltering truck in Texas
- Spokesman: Florida deputy fired after taking naked photos on duty
- Utah parents give newborn drugs hours after birth
- Marine’s son cries in new stepmoms’ arms while they exchange vows
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know