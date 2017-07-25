1 person shot at Tampa motel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators with the Tampa Police Department are trying to figure out what led to a shooting Monday night at a motel on Busch Boulevard.

One person was shot at the Traveler’s Inn which is located at 2523 Busch Blvd.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.

The shooting victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital and underwent surgery.

No other details have been released.

