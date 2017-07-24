Young woman attacked outside Brandon library takes first steps in almost a decade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For a young woman named Queena, it was an incredible day many years in the making. For her family and friends, the moments they witnessed Monday afternoon were tear-filled and awe-inspiring.

Queena practiced taking her first steps. As she pushed herself into the future, it was also a reminder, her mother says, of a painful past.

This brave young lady has gone through so much in her short life.

She was just 18-years-old, a high school senior bound for the University of Florida on a full scholarship, when she was viciously attacked while returning books at the Bloomingdale Library.

She was beaten severely that night, raped and left for dead.

She suffered severe brain damage and was in a coma.

Her attacker, Kendrick Morris, was caught and prosecuted for the savage crime. Morris was 16-years-old at the time. He is now serving a life sentence.

Life has certainly not been easy for Queena. But, it has been filled with positivity, perseverance and progress.

Her family, her friends, even strangers, have supported her through an arduous recovery process.

Now, nearly a decade later, she is involved with multiple therapy sessions each week, on a number of levels, including time with her favorite physical therapists at Stay In Step Spinal Cord Injury Recovery Center. The non-profit recovery center in Tampa is designed to provide state of the art recovery to patients.

Monday, amidst prayers and emotion, Queena took small steps among big hearts.

The smile on her face told the story as trainers stood by her side, cheering her on with love and support.

Volunteers are currently organizing the upcoming Second Annual Hope Classic, a benefit for Queena which will be held on Aug 6th at Topgolf Tampa. Money raised will be donated to the family to help pay for Queena’s ongoing therapy sessions.

The fundraiser includes an all-American buffet, a private cash bar, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and golf. Anyone interested in participating should register in advance online. The registration deadline is Wednesday.

