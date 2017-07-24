Wizarding World of Harry Potter getting new ride at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A new thrill ride is coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando in 2019.

The amusement park made the announcement on its official blog Monday, saying the ride will replace Dragon Challenge in Hogsmeade.

Details are limited right now, but the blog says the thrill ride will take you deeper into the Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling. The ride will also let visitors encounter some of their favorite characters and creatures from the Harry Potter universe.

Universal says the attraction will be unlike anything they’ve ever done, and will be one of the most highly-themed roller coaster experiences.

The Universal Creative team will collaborate with Warner Bros. as well as the production design team from the Harry Potter movies for the ride.

Dragon Challenge will permanently close on September 5 so crews can get started on the all-new ride.

