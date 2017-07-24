Venice realtor accused of pretending to be a cop

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – He’s a realtor by trade, but Sarasota deputies tell us Curt Walma pretended to be a cop.

They say he even pulled over a family, spoke of having a gun and turned on some realistic-looking blue lights.

One of the victims is still shaking and worried about the incident. She asked that we not use her name.

Travelling with family not far from her home, she said the incident terrified her.

As the women made their way south on Jacaranda Boulevard, they told a Sarasota deputy they noticed a white truck driving recklessly behind and beside them.

“I was panicked, crying, nervous. I had a pain going through my left hand,” said the victim.

As they prepared to turn into the Ventura Village subdivision, they report Curt Walma blocked the entrance, got out of his truck and waved them over.

The victim thought Walma was a cop.

“I though he was, but then a police officer for me doesn’t act that way,” said the victim.

A Sarasota County sheriff spokesperson said the victim did the right thing by calling 911.

“The answer here is go with your gut. They knew something didn’t seem right. This gentleman wasn’t in any sort of uniform, wasn’t in a marked vehicle. Something didn’t feel right,” said Kaitlyn Perez.

The real deputy reported Walma told the women he had a gun in his truck and told them several times he’s a police officer.

On his Venice Real Estate Company web site, Walma states “I am 100% truthful in all my real estate dealings.”

Deputies said Walma pulled up nose to nose with the woman’s car. Before leaving, the victim said he scratched her car and threw something, hitting the driver’s door.

News Channel 8 stopped by Walma’s house and exchanged a few texts with him, but he would not agree to talk.

Here’s some tips: always look for a marked patrol car, a uniform and if you have doubts, call 911 yourself.

“I have to be looking at who’s following me, and at night time, and I live by myself,” said the victim.

Curt Walma is out of jail on bond. He’s facing a felony charge for impersonating an officer and another charge for damaging the women’s car.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters