South Florida Museum staff explain tragic death of Snooty the manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a lot of questions surrounding the tragic death of Snooty the manatee. He just celebrated his 69th birthday Saturday.

Sunday, we learned he went through a plumbing access door that was in his tank and wasn’t able to get back out.

Snooty was a mascot, an icon and a beloved family member who is now gone.

“No one wants to understand what happened here more than we do,” said Jeff Rodgers, COO and provost of South Florida Museum.

There are more questions than answers as Snooty’s caretakers and the community grieve his death.

Monday, board members explained that at the bottom of the four foot ledge, there’s a 30 inch by 30 inch access point that allowed staff to get to the plumbing systems.

That access point isn’t used regularly.

“The last time that we opened that panel was five years ago,” said Rodgers.

That panel is normally bolted in all four corners, so how it could open is baffling.

“We do have divers in the tank regularly and they visually inspect that panel every day. The day in question, visual inspection showed no issues with that panel whatsoever,” said Rodgers.

While there’s no explanation how it could have opened on its own, board members do not believe anyone opened it either.

“Everything is flowing in the aquarium. We have gauges so we can keep track of pressures, so we know everything was functioning normally, there was no need for access,” said Brynne Anne Besio, CEO of South Florida Museum.

The tank was just inspected by the USDA in June and they didn’t find anything wrong with the facility.

Staff mentioned that the manatees could of knocked the panel loose, but that’s not all that likely either.

The bottom line is Snooty got in and could not get out.

“Our focus right now is on the staff and on the caring of the manatees today and really looking on all sides to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Besio.

Board members are planning a community wide memorial service. Stay with WFLA.com for updates.

