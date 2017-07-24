Sen. John McCain to return to Senate Tuesday during battle with brain cancer

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA) – Senator John McCain (R-AZ) will return to the Senate Tuesday despite his current battle with brain cancer.

The office of Senator McCain released the statement Monday night.

“Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions of Russia, Iran and North Korea.”

Sen. McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor last week, after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye.

The 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

