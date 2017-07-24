Possible tornado damages homes in Maryland

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Maryland (WFLA) — Multiple homes along Maryland’s eastern shore may have been damaged by a tornado.

Strong storms moved through the area on Sunday, according to NBC 4 in Washington, DC.

A helicopter flew over the area early Monday morning.

Many homes were damaged and debris could be seen on the ground.

More than 8,000 people in the area were without power on Monday morning.

