Polk deputies search for hit-and-run suspect who left sheriff’s office volunteer dead

By Published:

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway for the suspect in a hit-and-run case that left a man dead Monday morning in Haines City.

Deputies say 66-year-old Charles Hudson Jr. was riding his bike near Kokomo Road around 10 a.m. when he was hit by a car and killed. Deputies say the car was heading in the same direction as the bicyclist and appeared to be weaving.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect as 26-year-old Darrell Lavel Coleman Jr. from Lake Hamilton. Investigators say after he hit Hudson, he drove to Detour Road then abandoned his car and walked away.

Charles Hudson with Sheriff Grady Judd (Photo courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Coleman is likely in the Lake Hamilton area.

Hudson has been a volunteer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen’s Assisted Patrol for the past three years.

“Charles was a beloved member of the Solivita CAP group, and a devoted volunteer at our agency,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “He told us that one of his greatest strengths was ‘being in great shape for someone my age.’ Tragically, he was killed while out doing something he loved – bicycling. We hope to have the person responsible for his death in jail before the day’s end. We won’t stop until we find him.”

Anyone with information on the crash or Coleman is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (863) 298-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s