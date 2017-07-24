Polk deputies search for hit-and-run suspect who left sheriff’s office volunteer dead

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway for the suspect in a hit-and-run case that left a man dead Monday morning in Haines City.

Deputies say 66-year-old Charles Hudson Jr. was riding his bike near Kokomo Road around 10 a.m. when he was hit by a car and killed. Deputies say the car was heading in the same direction as the bicyclist and appeared to be weaving.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect as 26-year-old Darrell Lavel Coleman Jr. from Lake Hamilton. Investigators say after he hit Hudson, he drove to Detour Road then abandoned his car and walked away.

Coleman is likely in the Lake Hamilton area.

Hudson has been a volunteer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen’s Assisted Patrol for the past three years.

“Charles was a beloved member of the Solivita CAP group, and a devoted volunteer at our agency,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “He told us that one of his greatest strengths was ‘being in great shape for someone my age.’ Tragically, he was killed while out doing something he loved – bicycling. We hope to have the person responsible for his death in jail before the day’s end. We won’t stop until we find him.”

Anyone with information on the crash or Coleman is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (863) 298-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES