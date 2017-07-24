New photos released of Princess Diana with William & Harry

Published:
Source: Kensington Palace Twitter

LONDON (WFLA) – Five new photos show intimate moments of Princes William and Harry with their mother Princess Diana.

The photos were released ahead of the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death Aug. 31.

Prince Harry had recently revealed that he seek professional help to cope with the loss of his mother in 1997.

The photos show William and Harry at a young age. In one, Harry is seen smiling at the camera while getting a hug from his mother.

In another, the two young princes pose together while William sits on a fence. And a very young William smiles as his mother holds him.

There is a photo of Princess Di with an infant Prince Harry which was taken by Prince William when the family vacationed aboard the royal yacht, Britannia.

Finally, an image of William and Harry wearing British police officer hats.

See all the photos in the video above.

