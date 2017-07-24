Missing child alert issued for Port St. Lucie teen

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Port St. Lucie.

Authorities say Jada Hallums was last seen on Natema Road in Port St. Lucie wearing black pants and a blue lace top.

Hallums has black hair, brown eyes and has a nose ring, two lips rings and a tattoo with the name “Jada” on the inside of her left ankle.

Police believe she may have changed her hair color and style, and say she is known to wear wigs.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES