Marine’s son cries in new stepmoms’ arms while they exchange vows

By Published:
Source: Jessica Husted Photography

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WFLA) – “I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you.”

Source: Jessica Husted Photography

A wedding photographer catches a special moment for a new family.

Jessica Husted said this was one of the sweetest moments she ever captured on camera.

The wedding took place at Quincy Cellars in Ripley in western New York State on Saturday.

The bride, Senior Airman Emily Leehan, married U.S. Marine Corp. Sgt. Joshua Newville.

Newville’s 4-year-old son Gage couldn’t hold back his emotions at having a new mom as she professed her love for him.

“I want you to be safe and try your hardest… don’t cry…  aww,” Leehan said during the vows.

The 4-year-old started bawling and so did his father and many in attendance.

By the way, both parents are still on active military duty.

