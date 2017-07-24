Manatee County in mourning after drowning death of beloved Snooty

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton community is in mourning after Snooty, the manatee mascot, died.

Snooty celebrated his 69th birthday on Saturday and was found dead on Sunday after he got stuck in the plumbing access point of the tank.

Dozens of people have showed their support to Snooty and the museum through flowers, cards and even lettuce bouquets.

Snooty was known for loving people and making them smile. Many said he had a contagious personality.

“It’s a shame that we’ve lost this beloved member of the community who meant so much to us. We are Manatee County,” said Karen Manesky.

Manatee County has spent decades getting to know Snooty. He was a part of people’s families.

Snooty: 1948-2017- The history of Manatee County’s most famous resident

“Snooty was every year. It was his birthday party. It was a big thing that we always went to, all our kids went to, our grandkids went to. I went on Saturday,” said Carol Whitmore.

Now that the icon is gone, people can’t stop talking about him.

“Everybody feels an emptiness today. I was just walking around downtown and every time I turn around I am hearing the word ‘Snooty,’” said Kassandra Moore.

Some are refusing to believe the news.

“It’s such a tragic accident. We are all just devastated by it,” said Whitmore.

In the middle of chaos, the community is pulling together and saying they’ll never forget the manatee that touched so many.

“I just loved Snooty and I know he loved me. He could recognize my voice,” said Manesky.

“I got to see him every day and teach kids about him and I got very attached to him. It breaks my heart that he is gone,” said Moore.

“Snooty was the fabric of Manatee County. He was a fabric all around this region,” said Whitmore.

His is a life gone too soon, but the community insists they’ll keep his memory alive.

“We just have to help the planetarium and museum get past this tragic thing and try to convert this tragedy into something positive,” said Whitmore.

Board members are planning a community-wide memorial service. Stay with WFLA.com for updates.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES