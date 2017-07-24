Man found shot in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are investigating a shooting after a man was discovered in the 1300 block of Drew Street with gunshot wounds.
Investigators say the man was found just before 3 a.m. on Monday.
Detectives think the incident may have taken place at the Idle Spur Saloon at 1351 Cleveland St.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Morton Plant Meese Hospital.
Officers are investigating to see if the wounds might have been self-inflicted.
