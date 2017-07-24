Man found shot in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are investigating a shooting after a man was discovered in the 1300 block of Drew Street with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the man was found just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Detectives think the incident may have taken place at the Idle Spur Saloon at 1351 Cleveland St.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Morton Plant Meese Hospital.

Officers are investigating to see if the wounds might have been self-inflicted.

