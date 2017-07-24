Man bathing in pond attacked by alligator in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was taken to a Florida hospital after being attacked by an alligator Monday morning, according to WBBH.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the gator bit Fredrick Iman, 68, as he was bathing in a pond.
WBBH reports Iman told authorities he was bathing there because he is homeless.
He was flown to a hospital where WBBH reports he is listed in fair condition.
Iman was bitten on the leg, foot and groin.
FWC removed the alligator from the pond.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Snooty, oldest known manatee in captivity, dies at 69 in heartbreaking accident
- Clearwater man, 60, arrested after 9 die in back of sweltering truck in Texas
- Largo woman’s apartment mistakenly cleaned out, precious memories now in trash
- Spokesman: Florida deputy fired after taking naked photos on duty
- Man throws large objects from 30-story building into traffic on busy Florida road
- Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories