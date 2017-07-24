Man bathing in pond attacked by alligator in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was taken to a Florida hospital after being attacked by an alligator Monday morning, according to WBBH.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the gator bit Fredrick Iman, 68, as he was bathing in a pond.

WBBH reports Iman told authorities he was bathing there because he is homeless.

He was flown to a hospital where WBBH reports he is listed in fair condition.

Iman was bitten on the leg, foot and groin.

FWC removed the alligator from the pond.

