Last killer whale calf born at SeaWorld dies

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WFLA) – The last killer whale calf to be born in captivity at SeaWorld has died, the park announced Monday.

Kyara, the three-month-old calf, was being treated at the park’s animal hospital for an infection.

The staff spent the last three days providing critical care for the calf, but her health continued to decline and she died Monday.

The veterinary team will conduct a full post mortem examination to determine the cause of death. It could take several weeks before the results are finalized.

SeaWorld posted a question and answer article regarding the passing of Kayara on their website.

