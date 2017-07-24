Last killer whale calf born at SeaWorld dies

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WFLA) – The last killer whale calf to be born in captivity at SeaWorld has died, the park announced Monday.
Kyara, the three-month-old calf, was being treated at the park’s animal hospital for an infection.
The staff spent the last three days providing critical care for the calf, but her health continued to decline and she died Monday.
The veterinary team will conduct a full post mortem examination to determine the cause of death. It could take several weeks before the results are finalized.
SeaWorld posted a question and answer article regarding the passing of Kayara on their website.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Snooty, oldest known manatee in captivity, dies at 69 in heartbreaking accident
- Clearwater man, 60, arrested after 9 die in back of sweltering truck in Texas
- Largo woman’s apartment mistakenly cleaned out, precious memories now in trash
- Spokesman: Florida deputy fired after taking naked photos on duty
- Man throws large objects from 30-story building into traffic on busy Florida road
- Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories