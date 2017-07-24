Largo woman hopes to dig in garbage truck to get keepsakes thrown out by apartment complex

LARGO, Fla (WFLA) — A Largo woman, Linda Davis, is waiting for her chance to get back dozens of family photos that were inadvertently thrown away.

Davis tells News Channel 8 a member of waste management is trying to arrange for her to follow the dumpster, filled with trash and Davis’ photos, to a site where she can look through the bags. She expects the garbage truck to arrive Monday morning between 8:30- and 9.

“My hope is that I can stop them taking the dumpster on Monday, go through it and find my five bags of stuff. I mean, they took other stuff, my furniture, but I don’t care about that. I’m sorry. I just want my pictures,” said Davis.

Wednesday Davis walked into her apartment at the Monterey Lakes Apartment Complex in Largo last week, she first thought she’d entered the wrong unit.

Everything was gone. All of her furniture, her cleaning supplies, but most importantly, her family photos. When she went to the office, a complex employee told her the staff made a mistake.

“So he said, Wednesday afternoon, they came in, the looked here they thought it was an abandoned apartment. And so they threw everything away,” said Davis. “They thought it was an abandoned apartment and apparently I was on some other list because I was vacating. July 31st was my last day. ”

Davis has a home in St. Petersburg, but lived part-time in the apartment to be closer to her three children going to college. She brought boxes of pictures to work on her scrap booking while she waited for her kids to come home. Complex staff explained they were bagged up and tossed in the trash.

Davis was heartbroken. “They’re pictures. What are you going to do?” asked Davis, as tears rolled down her cheeks in her now empty apartment. “My kids are little. They’re not little

“My kids are little. They’re not little anymore. I had ticket stubs and the things when my girl was in dances and stuff. ”

Davis filed a police report with the Largo Police Department, and that may aid in compensation for her furniture and other items of value. News Channel 8 has reached out to The Largo Police Department to get a copy of that report.

Our attempt to reach Monterey Lakes management was not successful, and the complex’s voice mail was not accepting messages.

