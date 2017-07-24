Job fair Thursday for positions at Raymond James Stadium

WFLA Web Staff Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve always wanted to work at a stadium that hosts major sporting events and big name concerts, now is your chance.

A job fair for positions at Raymond James Stadium will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

Aramark is planning on employing more than 500 people from August through February.

The company will be hiring for part-time, food, beverage and retail positions for the upcoming Tampa Bay Buccaneers season in the following departments: concessions, warehouse, culinary, premium services and retail associates.

Interviews will be held on the spot for the open jobs, which are hourly.

The job fair will be held in the east galley of the stadium.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s