Job fair Thursday for positions at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve always wanted to work at a stadium that hosts major sporting events and big name concerts, now is your chance.
A job fair for positions at Raymond James Stadium will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.
Aramark is planning on employing more than 500 people from August through February.
The company will be hiring for part-time, food, beverage and retail positions for the upcoming Tampa Bay Buccaneers season in the following departments: concessions, warehouse, culinary, premium services and retail associates.
Interviews will be held on the spot for the open jobs, which are hourly.
The job fair will be held in the east galley of the stadium.
