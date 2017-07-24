Iowa firm tied to San Antonio truck deaths has history of legal problems

SCHALLER, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa trucking company linked to the deadly case of immigrant smuggling in Texas has a history of safety and tax violations and financial problems.
Records show that Pyle Transportation Inc. failed to pay federal employment and trucking taxes for years, faced lawsuits over unpaid wages owed to drivers, and has been ordered to pay penalties for violations of federal safety rules.
RELATED: Clearwater man charged in deaths of 10 who were in hot semi truck
The IRS and others who say the company owes them money have often found no assets to garnish.
The company and its driver insist they know nothing about how dozens of immigrants became packed inside the trailer of its 18-wheeler found in the searing heat outside a San Antonio Walmart over the weekend. Ten of those passengers died and more than 15 others were hospitalized with extreme dehydration.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Snooty, oldest known manatee in captivity, dies at 69 in heartbreaking accident
- Largo woman’s apartment mistakenly cleaned out, precious memories now in trash
- Man throws large objects from 30-story building into traffic on busy Florida road
- Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post
- Family of missing Florida teen fisherman sues other boy’s family
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories