Hillsborough County workers survey new site for Confederate monument

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Lunchtime at Chicken Taco and Loco along Brandon Boulevard is about to get a twist.

“I think it’s an awkward place to put it,” said Brandon resident Desmond Lewis.  “It’s definitely a bit weird the area they picked.”

When patrons look across the street, they’ll soon see a towering Confederate monument nestled between the Mexican restaurant and a pawn and gun shop.

Hillsborough County Commissioners recently voted four to two to relocate the controversial statue. 

It has been a fixture near the Old County Courthouse in Downtown Tampa for more than a century. For Tabitha Sams, it’s more a symbol of oppression and slavery than a monument to Confederate soldiers.

“I think about what it represents,” Sams said. “To some minorities it’s offensive.”

That’s why dozens of people urged Commissioners to move the statue from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Tampa to the off-the-beaten-path Brandon Family Cemetery.  County workers visited the site Monday to pinpoint where it’ll stand.

Neighbors tell News Channel 8 that volunteers were in the cemetery over the weekend cleaning up debris.

When it arrives in the coming months, it’ll require heavy equipment and lots of time to move it.

And with it could come something that has surrounded it for months: controversy.

“I don’t care. But as long as it keeps the uproar down, I don’t care. It don’t matter to me,” said neighbor Stephen Pearson.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s