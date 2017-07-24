Hillsborough County workers survey new site for Confederate monument

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Lunchtime at Chicken Taco and Loco along Brandon Boulevard is about to get a twist.

“I think it’s an awkward place to put it,” said Brandon resident Desmond Lewis. “It’s definitely a bit weird the area they picked.”

When patrons look across the street, they’ll soon see a towering Confederate monument nestled between the Mexican restaurant and a pawn and gun shop.

Hillsborough County Commissioners recently voted four to two to relocate the controversial statue.

It has been a fixture near the Old County Courthouse in Downtown Tampa for more than a century. For Tabitha Sams, it’s more a symbol of oppression and slavery than a monument to Confederate soldiers.

“I think about what it represents,” Sams said. “To some minorities it’s offensive.”

That’s why dozens of people urged Commissioners to move the statue from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Tampa to the off-the-beaten-path Brandon Family Cemetery. County workers visited the site Monday to pinpoint where it’ll stand.

Neighbors tell News Channel 8 that volunteers were in the cemetery over the weekend cleaning up debris.

When it arrives in the coming months, it’ll require heavy equipment and lots of time to move it.

And with it could come something that has surrounded it for months: controversy.

“I don’t care. But as long as it keeps the uproar down, I don’t care. It don’t matter to me,” said neighbor Stephen Pearson.

