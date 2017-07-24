Gausman, Orioles hand Rays season-worst 5th loss in row, 5-0

Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Jesus Sucre (45) slides safely with a double as Baltimore Orioles shortstop Ruben Tejada, right, cannot handle the throw while umpire Andy Fletcher looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (AP) – Kevin Gausman pitched six strong innings, Adam Jones homered and the Baltimore Orioles sent the Tampa Bay Rays to their season-worst fifth straight loss, 5-0 Monday night.

The Rays began the day tied for the second AL wild-card spot. Baltimore won for the sixth time in eight games.

Gausman (7-7) gave up five hits and struck out eight. Darren O’Day, Brad Brach and Richard Bleier completed a six-hitter

Blake Snell (0-6) went a career-high seven-plus innings. The lefty, who entered with 19 of 30 career starts lasting five or fewer innings, allowed three runs and six hits.

Jones has an RBI in six straight games. Manny Machado drove in two runs during a three-run eighth.

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos left in the fifth after he was struck on the head by a piece of Ruben Tejada’s broken bat. The team said Ramos got six staples and will be evaluated.

Connecting to %s