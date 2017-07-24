Gator known for stroll through Lakeland traffic captured, considered nuisance

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The alligator known for taking a head-turning stroll across a Lakeland road has been captured.

The gator eventually made it across Sleepy Hill Road and then vanished last week. After several days on the run, it was captured in a small lake nearby.

“It was crazy. I saw it sitting in the little grass section between the two roads and the thing stretched out between the two roads. The thing was huge!” said Madison Morrell.

Jodi Hurst said the alligator had crossed the road for years without any issues.

“You would see his tail marks where he would cross over,” she said.

Neighbors who were concerned for their children and small pets are now breathing a sigh of relief.

For others, the capture comes with mixed emotions.

The fate of the alligator has created a social media firestorm. Many are commenting that the alligator should not have been messed with. Others commented that it should have been relocated.

The massive reptile is considered a nuisance alligator.

According to FWC: “Removal of alligators believed to pose a threat is a service the FWC is able to provide at no cost. When a contracted nuisance alligator trapper removes an alligator, it becomes the property of the trapper. In most cases, the alligator is processed for its hide and meat, which is the primary source of compensation for their services. Occasionally, a nuisance alligator is sold alive to an alligator farm, animal exhibit or zoo. They receive a $30 stipend for each alligator captured. Nuisance alligator trappers work under contract with the FWC and are not state employees.

Relocating nuisance alligators is not a responsible option for people or alligators. Relocated alligators nearly always try to return to their capture site. In the process of returning, they can create problems for people or other alligators along the way. If an alligator successfully returns, capturing it again would be necessary and usually more difficult the second time.”

