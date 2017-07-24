FWC: Lakeland man killed alligator, tried to sell tail to neighbors

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Lakeland man killed an alligator, cut off its tail and then carried the tail around his neighborhood, trying to sell it.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested Shaun Sparks, age 33, on Sunday night.

Officers say four people told them that Sparks was illegally in possession of a dead alligator and tried to sell them an alligator tail.

Officers went to Sparks’ home and saw that he had a 3-foot-long alligator tail. Sparks told the officers that he stabbed the gator with a large knife and then cut off its tail. He took the tail home to show to his girlfriend, Christy Vincent.

The couple then walked around their neighborhood trying to get people to buy the alligator tail from them.

Sparks was arrested on one count of selling an alligator and one count of killing an alligator.

Vincent was arrested on one count of selling an alligator.

