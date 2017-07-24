Firefighters respond to Sarasota warehouse fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters responded to a fire on 17th Street in Sarasota Monday evening.

Sarasota County Emergency Services said units are worked the two-alarm fire in the 2000 block of the street.

According to SCFD, the fire occurred in a warehouse.

Emergency services confirmed the fire was out shortly after 9 p.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters