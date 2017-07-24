Firefighters respond to Sarasota warehouse fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters responded to a fire on 17th Street in Sarasota Monday evening.
Sarasota County Emergency Services said units are worked the two-alarm fire in the 2000 block of the street.
According to SCFD, the fire occurred in a warehouse.
Emergency services confirmed the fire was out shortly after 9 p.m.
